Limited flooding, scattered thunderstorms expected across Chicago area

Limited flooding and thunderstorms are possible overnight into Tuesday morning across the Chicago area and northern suburbs. | National Weather Service Chicago

Limited flooding and thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday across the Chicago area and northern suburbs.

Scattered thunderstorms with heavy downpours began Monday night and were expected to continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

Nickel- to quarter-sized hail is possible in areas hit by the strongest storms, according to the weather service. Winds between 50 and 60 mph were also possible.

Additionally, the heavy downpours posed a limited flooding risk for Cook, DuPage, McHenry, Lake, Will, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, DeKalb and Livingston counties, among others. Also, areas of northwest Indiana may see some flooding, forecasters said.