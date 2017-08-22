Madigan cancels school funding override vote ‘in light of progress’

SPRINGFIELD— Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan canceled a Wednesday House session — and a planned override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a school funding measure — “in light of progress” made during lengthy leaders’ meetings about school funding reform.

Leaders met for more than five hours in Madigan’s office on Tuesday. The speaker last week said he’d call for an override of Rauner’s school funding reform veto. The Illinois Senate last week voted to override the veto.

“In light of the progress made today by the four leaders, I am canceling session previously scheduled for Wednesday, August 23,” Madigan said in a statement. “I am hopeful we can finish our negotiations shortly to ensure schools around the state can receive the money needed to operate schools throughout this school year.”

Madigan said the leaders will meet again in Chicago on Thursday.

But he warned that he’ll try again for an override without an agreement by the end of the week.

“If we don’t reach compromise later this week, the House will move to override the Governor’s veto of SB 1 in session next week,” the statement said.

School funding reform organizers had planned a rally at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon to coincide with the override vote, to try to drum up pressure.