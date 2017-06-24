Madison Street to close Saturday night in Loop for CTA construction

A stretch of Madison Street will close Saturday night in the Loop for overnight construction.

Madison will be shut down between State Street and Michigan Avenue, as well as at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Madison, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Crews will be working on the new, elevated Washington-Wabash CTA station.

Motorists heading west from Michigan can turn westbound at Randolph or Adams streets, and then turn onto State to travel west on Madison, CDOT said. Wabash will be accessible south of Madison from Monroe Street during the closure.