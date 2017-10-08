Madison to close this weekend in Loop as CTA construction continues

A downtown street will close this weekend in the Loop as construction on a new CTA train station continues.

Madison Street will be closed from Friday evening until Monday morning between State and Michigan, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers trying to go west from Michigan can turn west on Randolph or Adams, then turn onto State to get to Madison, CDOT said. Access to Wabash south of Madison will be available from Monroe.

The new CTA station will serve the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple lines, officials said.