Male wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

A male was shot Sunday afternoon in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot in the leg at 11:39 a.m. in the 700 block of East 67th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

More details, including his age and the circumstances of the shooting, were not immediately available.