Man, 29, shot on Southwest Side

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Kostner, Chicago Police said.

The 29-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his face and one of his hands, and took himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.