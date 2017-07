Man, 33, seriously wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was seriously wounded Friday night in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was inside a vehicle about 9:10 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Givins Court when a male came out of a gangway and opened fire in his direction, Chicago Police said.

He was shot multiple times, but managed to drive himself to the 7800 block of South Halsted, where he sought medical help, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.