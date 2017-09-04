Man, 43, fatally shot in Elmwood Park

A 43-year-old man died Saturday from wounds he suffered in a shooting in west suburban Elmwood Park.

Ronald A. Morales was shot about 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of West Grand Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Gottlieb Hospital in Melrose Park, where he died at 5:24 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy on Sunday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Elmwood Park Police Chief Frank Fagiano was not available Sunday to provide more information about the shooting.

Morales lived in the North Side Portage Park neighborhood.