Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bronzeville

A man and woman were found shot to death Monday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were found about 10:50 a.m. in the hallway of an apartment building in the 2900 block of South State, near the Dearborn Homes housing project, police said.

Both had been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not provided information on the deaths Monday afternoon.