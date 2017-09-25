Man charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boy in Rogers Park

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier this month in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

Gervase Pruett, 23, faces felony counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer, according to Chicago Police.

Antonio Monteza was at a gas station about 2:40 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 7500 block of North Sheridan when Pruett walked up and opened fire, striking him in the head and abdomen, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Monteza, who lived in the neighborhood, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Pruett, of the Rogers Park neighborhood, was taken into custody Thursday, police said. Court information was not immediately available.