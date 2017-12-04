Man charged with stabbing woman in Elgin

A man has been charged with stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute early Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.

John C. Hawkins, 22, faces felony charges of attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated domestic battery, according to Elgin police.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to a report of a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Bellevue Avenue, police said.

They found a 19-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and learned a male suspect had run away from the scene, police said. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

A perimeter was established and, with assistance from a K-9 Unit, Hawkins was apprehended a short time later, police said.

Hawkins, who lives in Elgin, appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $2 million bond, the sheriff’s office said. He was due back in court on Thursday.