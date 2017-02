Man critically wounded in Far South Side stabbing

A man was critically wounded in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old victim suffered a laceration to the left side of his body about 3:35 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Emerald, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.