Man dead, another wounded in Chicago Heights shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Daniel Rodriguez, 19, and a 20-year-old man showed up at Ingalls Family Care Center in Flossmoor about 11:40 p.m., according to Chicago Heights police. Rodriguez had been shot in the chest, and the 20-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 500 block of Emerald Avenue in Chicago Heights, and Illinois State Police investigators processed the scene.

Both victims were transferred to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, police said. Rodriguez, of Glenwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:03 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old Country Club Hills man was treated and released.

Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information should call detectives at (708) 756-6422.