Man gets 3 years for beating, choking girlfriend in St. Charles

An Aurora man has been sentenced to three years in prison for beating and choking his girlfriend nearly two years ago in west suburban St. Charles.

Nicholas L. Janacek, 25, waived his right to a jury trial for a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On May 31, Kane County Associate Judge David Kliment found Janacek guilty on both counts, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Janacek, who was intoxicated at the time, started to argue with the victim on July 30, 2015, when she returned to the home they shared, prosecutors said. He threw multiple objects at the woman before hitting her, throwing her onto a couch and choking her.

After finding him guilty, Kliment revoked bond for Janacek, who had previously been out on bond, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to three years in prison. He will receive credit for 60 days served in the Kane Count Jail.