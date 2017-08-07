Man pulled from Chatham building fire in critical condition

A man pulled from a four-story building on fire Saturday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 7:37 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Wabash, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man, believed to be in his mid-40s, was taken from the multi-unit building to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in serious-to-critical condition, the department said.

The fire was struck out about 8 p.m., the department said.

The cause of the fire and the number of people displaced was still under investigation Saturday night.