Man shot, critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old man got into an argument with someone in the 6500 block of South Laflin at 11:47 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

The other person fired at the victim, striking him multiple times in the chest and torso, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area South detectives are questioning a person of interest, police said. No charges have been filed.