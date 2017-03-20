Man shot, critically wounded in Little Village

A 22-year-old man was shot Monday morning outside the Cook County Criminal Court Building in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:30 a.m., he was entering the courthouse in the 2600 block of South California when someone fired shots from a white van that was driving by, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered six gunshot wounds to the groin area, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A suspect was in custody Monday morning and a weapon had been recovered from the area, police said.