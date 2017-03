Man shot in back in Bronzeville

A man was shot in the back late Friday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Just after 11 p.m., the 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of South Vincennes when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.