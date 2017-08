Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old man was outside in the 800 block of North Monticello at 1:06 p.m. when a male approached from the east alley and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the lower left calf and right knee, and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.