Man shot to death in Austin ID’d as North Lawndale resident

A man shot to death Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side has been identified as 26-year-old Darian Cobbs of North Lawndale.

At 10:33 a.m., Cobbs was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 5400 block of West Kamerling when another male walked up, pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was shot in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter was described as a black man, thought to be between 20 and 30, wearing a dark hooded jacket, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.