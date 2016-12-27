Man shot to death in Brighton Park identified

A man who was shot to death early Saturday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side has been identified.

Just after midnight, officers responding to a shooting in the 3000 block of West 38th Place found the 27-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

Juan Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 3300 block of West 38th Street.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related, according to police.