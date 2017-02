Man stabbed in Jefferson Park

A man was stabbed Friday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to preliminary information from police.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered a laceration from a stab wound to his back about 6:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Gunnison, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where his condition was unknown.