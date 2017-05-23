Man tries to lure 13-year-old girl into car in West Garfield Park

A man attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl into the vehicle he was driving Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Around 7:35 a.m., a man driving a black vehicle called out to a teenage girl walking in the 4000 block of West Jackson, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The girl kept walking as the man said, “Hey, I’m trying to holler at you. Get in the car and I will take you where you need to go,” police said. The man continued to follow, then got of his vehicle and approached the girl.

She then ran off to her school, where she told the staff what happened, police said. The girl said she saw the same vehicle Wednesday at the same time and place.

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old black man with a brown complexion, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, 160-180 pounds with dreadlocks, police said. He was driving a blue four-door SUV.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.