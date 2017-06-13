Man who sexually assaulted woman in Gage Park had tattoo of red lips

A man with a neck tattoo of two red lips sexually assaulted a woman earlier this month in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:15 p.m., the 23-year-old woman was walking through an alley near the 5500 block of South Mozart when the man got out of a black minivan and pushed her through the side door, Chicago Police said.

He drove farther down the alley and sexually assaulted her before letting her go, police said. He drove away south through the alley.

The man is described as Hispanic, with a medium brown complexion, between 45 and 49 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black T-shirt and dark gray sweatpants. He has a tattoo of two red lips on the side of his neck.

Police said the minivan he was driving had no rear seats and a sticker of a white, chubby man in a rear window on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.