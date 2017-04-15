MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for April 14-17

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:35 p.m. Friday — Boy, 15, wounded in South Loop shooting

7:45 p.m. Friday — Man, 32, shot in Lawndale

8:30 p.m. Friday — Man, 28, shot in Brighton Park

9:40 p.m. Friday — 1 wounded in McKinley Park drive-by shooting

9:45 p.m. Friday — Man shot while getting out of car in Logan Square

11:05 p.m. Friday — Man shot while driving in Marquette Park

2:40 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in back in West Lawn