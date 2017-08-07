MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for July 7-10

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

7:15 p.m. Friday — Man shot, seriously wounded in Washington Park

8 p.m. Friday — 18-year-old man shot in Brighton Park

8:15 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in Chatham shooting

11:41 p.m. Friday — 2 men shot during fight in Austin

12:50 a.m. Saturday — Woman shot on Austin porch

2 a.m. Saturday — Teenager hurt in Roseland drive-by shooting

3:40 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in Princeton Park