MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for March 17-20

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

6:23 p.m. Friday — Boy, 17, found shot to death in Marquette Park

11:02 p.m. Friday — 18-year-old woman seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

3 p.m. Saturday — 2 men shot in South Shore

5:04 p.m. Saturday — Man, 16-year-old boy shot in Englewood

9:05 p.m. Saturday — Girl, 16, grazed in Austin shooting

9:21 p.m. Saturday — Man, 20, shot in Englewood

10:44 p.m. Saturday — 2 wounded in Englewood shooting