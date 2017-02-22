$75 million Midway Airport concession revamp cleared for takeoff

Travelers at Midway could see more concession options under a contract approved by the Chicago City Council on Wednesday. | Sun-Times File Photo

A 15-year, $75 million makeover of Midway Airport concessions was cleared for takeoff Wednesday on a runway crowded with clout-heavy contractors.

The high-stakes contract with a group known as Midway Partnership LLC was approved at an action-packed City Council meeting dominated by business issues that include: drastically reducing license fees to pushcart vendors; loosening constraints on home businesses; allowing small businesses to file their city taxes on a monthly basis and easing disclosure rules on Chicagoans who supplement their incomes by listing their homes or spare bedrooms on Airbnb.

No longer would they be forced to turn over their guest lists to the city without a subpoena or court order. The change is aimed at strengthening the city’s case in a pair of ongoing legal challenges and complying with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving San Francisco’s home-sharing ordinance.

The Midway concession deal was, by far, the biggest political prize.

The concession makeover is pivotal to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to confront Midway’s biggest weaknesses and passenger annoyances: parking, security and concessions.

The $248 million Midway overhaul will give the Southwest Side airport 1,400 more premium parking spaces, a Taste-of-Chicago-style concession makeover with more space, and 27 security lanes — up from 17 — to unclog a notorious passenger bottleneck.

The dramatic increase in security checkpoints would be made possible by widening a pedestrian bridge over Cicero Avenue from 60 feet to 300 feet. That will create an 80,000-square-foot “security hall” with 20,000-square-feet of additional concession space.

Existing Midway concessions are also in line for a dramatic upgrade to improve both the array of passenger choices and the technology used to deliver food and retail offerings. Spa services, lounge facilities, fine dining and medical services will be added.

All of the concessions will be turned over to Midway Partnership. The agreement calls for the joint venture to invest $75 million to renovate and expand Midway concessions from 26,000 square feet of space to nearly 70,000 square feet.

Midway Partnership is a joint venture of SSP America Inc., Vantage Airport Group and Hudson Retail LLC. The politically connected Rand family that has operated Midway concessions for years is part of the deal, despite questions about the company’s eligibility as a minority subcontractor.

Timothy Rand’s Midway Airport Concessionaires reported 2014 revenues of more than $30 million, making it the biggest beneficiary of the status quo at the airport. The deal expired the year before last but he’s continued to hold onto the business as the bid process for the new deal languished with no public explanation from City Hall.

The city had let Rand’s company continue to keep its Midway contract even though his net worth far exceeded the federal limit for minority firms that enjoy preferential status in winning business at the nation’s airports.

Now, a company led by Geneva Mansaw — the widow of Rand’s late father — is part of the winning team.

At a committee meeting last week, Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans was asked why Rand’s mother was allowed to be part of the deal and what assurance the city has that Timothy Rand would not be calling the shots.

“Devon Rand is … the certified owner of NorthAmerican Concessions. It’s a different member of the Rand family. Their certification was reviewed carefully and verified by . . . the certifying agency. We have no basis to question these certifications,” Evans said.

Evans said “multi-generational” firms are “fairly normal” in the minority and disadvantaged business program.

“They grow up in the business. People who grow up in the construction business tend to go into their dad’s business. People who grow up in the food business tend to go into their dad’s food business,” Evans said.

The Rand family matriarch is not the only clout-heavy participant in the bid team.

The team also includes longtime Emanuel allies Becky Carroll and Plan Commission chairman Martin Cabrera and features such brands as Calvin Klein, Billy Goat Tavern, Intelligentsia Coffee and Cooper’s Hawk, according to bid documents. Many of them attended Thursday’s hearing.

City records show SSP America has paid $360,000 in lobbying fees to John Dunn, a former top aide to Mayor Richard M. Daley, and more than $200,000 to other City Hall lobbyists, including John Borovicka, who worked for Emanuel when Emanuel was a congressman.

Despite the clout parade, Evans has argued that the deal would double Midway’s concession workforce to 1,400 employees, create 250 construction jobs and bolster the city’s sales tax revenues by $10 million.

She bubbled over with enthusiasm as she talked about the amenities and upgrades in store for Midway passengers.

“$75 million of investment. 700 new jobs. Everyone gets a raise on day one. Instead of a couple of offerings, we’re gonna have a multitude of offerings for customers,” the commissioner said.

“We’re gonna have more services down near the gates so you don’t have to go through the middle core of Midway and schlep your cold bagel down to the end of the concourse. You’ll be able to get hot food at your gate. And it’ll be delivered to you in a much more modern, technological, supportive way. You’re gonna see much better service and product and food offerings and lots of jobs. And of course, we get the parking garage too.”