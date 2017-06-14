More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks found in Lemont home; 1 in custody

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized Wednesday from a home in southwest suburban unincorporated Lemont. | Cook County sheriff's office

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized Wednesday at a home in unincorporated Cook County near southwest suburban Lemont.

Sheriff’s police responded about 9:15 a.m. to a domestic trouble call in the 14800 block of Kotlin Road, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office. Inside, they saw what appeared to be boxes of fireworks by the front door.

Officers were allowed to search the home and found about 4,000 pounds of fireworks, including about 40 pounds of commercial-grade and homemade fireworks, according to the sheriff’s office. They also found materials to make fireworks such as flash powder, tubes, fuses and plugs.

Charges were pending against a person who was in custody Wednesday afternoon.