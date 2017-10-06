It looks like a candy star and is known as a “gummy” on the street, but it’s actually infused with marijuana — and selling one is a felony.
A north suburban man was arrested Thursday and charged with selling the star-shaped drug to a 13-year-old, according to Northbrook police.
Christian Porras, 21, of Highwood, is charged with delivery of cannabis within 1,000 feet of school grounds, a Class 3 felony, police said.
Northbrook detectives following up on leads arrested Porras after a weeklong investigation in which he sold the candy to a Northbrook teen, police said.
The marijuana/THC-infused candy, in the shape of a star, is often referred to as a “gummy” because of its textural similarity to the popular candy, police said.
Porras is scheduled to appear in court June 14 in Skokie.