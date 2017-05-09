Pat Hill, who ran African American Police League, dead at 66

Pat Hill, former executive director of Chicago’s African American Police League, died Sunday of cancer.

Ms. Hill, 66, died at Rush University Medical Center, said her friend Conrad Worrill, professor emeritus at Northeastern Illinois University.

“She was a tenacious activist who was relentless in her efforts to reform the Chicago Police Department, particularly as it relates to the African-American community,” Worrill said. “Whatever she took on, she took it on.”

Ms. Hill, who started with the African American Police League around 1987, fought for minority hiring, saying in 2001, “The Irish run the police department.”

She grew up in Princeton Park and excelled at track at Harlan High School.

“In 1968, her senior year in high school, she missed making the U.S. Olympic team, long jump, by a quarter inch,” Worrill said.

After two years at Northern Illinois University, she transferred to Chicago State University, where she ran track and played basketball.

From 1974 to 1986, she worked in the Chicago Public Schools.

“She was an outstanding teacher at Collins High School, physical education, before she went on the police department,” Worrill said.

Ms. Hill served on the security detail for Mayors Harold Washington and Eugene Sawyer before becoming executive director of the African American Police League.