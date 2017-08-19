Person crashes into unmarked ISP vehicle during West Englewood chase

A person was taken into custody after crashing into an unmarked Illinois State Police vehicle during a chase in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers came across a stolen vehicle at 8:09 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Claremont, according to Chicago Police. After noticing the officers, the driver of the stolen vehicle drove off.

During a pursuit, the stolen vehicle struck an unmarked state police vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle was then taken into custody, police said.

The male driver of the state police vehicle was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with minor injuries, police said.