Woman, 51, shot on Northwest Side

A 51-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The woman was shot in the groin about 2:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago Police. She told investigators she didn’t see anything, but heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit.

She was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.