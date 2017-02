Person stabbed in Rogers Park

A person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was stabbed in the arm in the 6700 block of North Sheridan Road about 2 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.