Police: 3rd man found dead in Englewood shooting that killed 2 others

A third man was found dead Saturday morning in connection with a Englewood neighborhood shooting the night before that also killed two others.

The 51-year-old man was found shot about 12:25 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment in the 5700 block of South Wells, according to Chicago Police.

Two other men were killed in a shooting the night before as they stood on a porch about 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of South Wells, police said. Those men — ages 30 and 50 — were each shot in the chest and legs when two males walked up to them and opened fire.

The older man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The younger man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the deaths.

After the shooting, the gunmen got into a white sedan and drove away, police said. Officers took two possible suspects into custody Friday night, and they remained in custody on Saturday.