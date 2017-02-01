Police: Amber Alert issued for Indiana boys in ‘extreme danger’

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young boys from central Indiana who are thought to be in “extreme danger” after being abducted by their noncustodial father Monday afternoon, police said.

Zek and Avery Rader, ages 6 and 10, were last seen about 3:40 p.m. in Prince’s Lakes, about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators think their father, 40-year-old John Rader, took them in a white 2007 Ford 500 with tinted windows, “two breast cancer stickers” and Indiana license plates of 727MIO, police said.

The boys have brown hair and eyes. Zek is about 3 feet tall, and Avery about 4 feet, police said. The man is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information should call police at (888) 582-6237 or dial 911.