Police looking for man who stole Harley from Munster dealership

Police believe this man stole a motorcycle from Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster. } Munster Police Dept.

Police in northwest Indiana are looking for a man believed to have stolen a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from a dealership near the Illinois state line.

The suspect is responsible for taking the motorcycle from Calumet Harley Davidson at 10350 Calumet Ave. in Munster, according to Munster police.

He is described as a 50-year-old white man, 6 feet and 200 pounds. He was last seen going south on Calumet Avenue towards Dyer.

Anyone with information on the incident or who knows the suspect should contact Munster Det. Marshall Van Schouwen at (219) 836- 6676 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (219) 836-1010.