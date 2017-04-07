Police: Man, 21, shot to death in Riverdale neighborhood

A man died after he was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday evening in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side, Chicago Police said.

Witnesses told investigators the 21-year-old was shot by someone firing from a light-colored sedan into another vehicle at 5:18 p.m. in the 200 block of East 132nd St., police said.

The 21-year-old victim was sitting in a parked vehicle nearby when he was struck in his face, police said. He was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.