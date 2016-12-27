Police: Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash

A Southwest Side man admitted to using heroin, smoking marijuana and ingesting Xanax while driving before being involved in a crash Friday evening in in west suburban Riverside, police said.

David Ocon, 39, who lives in the 5800 block of South Natoma, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of cannabis, all felonies, according to a statement from Riverside police. He also faces several traffic citations.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 2900 block of Harlem Avenue, where they found both vehicles still at the scene, but one driver, identified as Ocon, walking around the area, “swaying, mumbling and acting strangely,” police said.

There were no injuries in the crash, but the officers could smell cannabis on Ocon, police said. He failed all DUI testing, but blew a 0.000 on the portable breath tester, showing no alcohol.

A drug recognition expert was called to the scene and Ocon subsequently failed an evaluation, police said. When he spoke with the officer, Ocon admitted to using heroin, smoking cannabis and ingesting Xanax throughout the day and while he was driving. He also admitted to smoking cannabis at the time of the crash.

Officers found three bags of heroin, cut straws, Xanax, other paraphernalia used for taking heroin and a bottle of cannabis in the vehicle, police said.