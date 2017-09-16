Police: Man drove car ‘directly into’ train in Ashburn

A man was arrested after driving a car into a train at a railroad crossing early Saturday in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt west about 1:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 87th when he “drove directly into a passing train,” according to Chicago Police. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

He suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man was in police custody and charges against him were pending Saturday morning.