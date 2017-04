Police: Man found dead in Little Village alley

A man was found dead Tuesday morning in an alley in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be between 30 and 40, was found unresponsive in an alley in the 2600 block of South Ridgeway at 7:27 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.