Police: Man killed, another seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

One man was killed and another was seriously wounded Friday afternoon in a South Side Chatham neighborhood shooting, police said.

About 12:50 p.m., the men, ages 26 and 21, were in front of an apartment building in the 8000 block of South Ellis when people walked up to them, fired shots and ran away, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the chest and taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he died, police said.

The 21-year-old was shot in the legs and wrist, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.