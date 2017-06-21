Police: Man shot to death on SW Side

A man was killed in a LeClaire Courts neighborhood shooting early Wednesday on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 34-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Jeep about 1:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Leclaire, when someone walked up and fired shots into the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.