Police: Report of armed man sexually assaulting woman in Park Forest

Police are investigating a report of an armed man sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Park Forest.

The attack happened around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Wildwood Drive and Wilshire Street, according to a statement from Park Forest Deputy Chief of Police Christopher Mannino.

The offender is described as an 18- to 24-year-old black man between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6 with a medium skin tone, medium athletic build, and a full thin beard, Mannino said. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue, light blue pajama-style pants and armed with a handgun.

He also stole the woman’s backpack-style purse, Mannino said.

Anyone with information should contact Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 748-1309.