Police resolve barricade incident in Elgin Wednesday night

A barricade incident in northwest suburban Elgin ended Wednesday night a little over five hours after it began.

About 4:25 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Arrowhead Drive where a person was barricaded inside a home, Elgin police said in a statement on Facebook.

The situation was resolved by 10 p.m., police said.

Additional information was not immediately provided.