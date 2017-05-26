Police warn of armed robberies near UIC campus

Police are warning University Village residents after three armed robberies in the last week along a two-block stretch of UIC’s Near West Side campus.

The robber demanded victims’ things while showing or implying a handgun, according to a Chicago Police alert.

The hold-ups happened:

• between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Morgan;

• at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Morgan; and

• at 7:25 Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Morgan.

The robber is described as a 16- to 30-year-old black male, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-3, weighing between 140 and 170 pounds with short black hair, police said. He was seen wearing a red or black hooded sweatshirt with dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.