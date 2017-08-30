Police warn of string of robberies in Gresham

A string of robberies the past two months has hit South Side neighborhoods in the Gresham district.

In each incident, at least one person either took out a gun and demanded items from a victim or forcibly took the property without a weapon, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 2:42 a.m. on July 2 in the 9000 block of South Dauphin Avenue;

at 9:45 a.m. on July 7 in the 8900 block of South Dauphin Avenue;

at 1:15 a.m. on July 18 in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;

at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 9300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;

at 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;

at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the 400 block of East 89th Place;

at 12:03 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the 9100 block of South Dauphin Avenue;

at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the 9400 block of South Calumet Avenue; and

at 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the 300 block of East 95th Street.

The suspects were described as one or two black males between 15 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-2 and weighing 135 to 230 pounds, police said.

In one of the incidents, a Hispanic woman helped the offenders, authorities said. She was between 21 and 25 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, weighed between 100 and 120 pounds and had strawberry blonde hair with a light complexion.

In another robbery, a black woman between the ages of 20 and 25 assisted in the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.