Police: West Side field house burglarized three times this month

The field house at Clark (John) Park has been burglarized three times since Aug. 1. | Chicago Park District

A field house in a park in the West Side Austin neighborhood has been burglarized three times this month.

The Clark (John) Park field house in the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard has been broken into and burglarized three times since Aug. 1, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. Aug. 2;

at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 3; and

between 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.