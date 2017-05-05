Police: Woman shot by neighbor in Roseland

A woman was shot by one of her neighbors early Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 2:15 a.m., the 41-year-old intervened when her son got into an argument with a neighbor in the 10600 block of South State.

The neighbor’s father joined the shouting match, and they both pulled out guns and opened fire, police said.

The woman was hit once in the buttocks. She was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The shooters were in custody with charges pending Friday morning, police said.