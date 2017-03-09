Report: Lil Wayne taken to hospital after having seizure at Loop hotel

Rapper Lil Wayne was rushed to the hospital Sunday after having a seizure at a hotel in The Loop, according to a report from TMZ.

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr., was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being found unresponsive in his hotel room at The Westin, 909 N. Michigan Ave., TMZ said. The New Orleans rapper, who is epileptic, is reported to have had a seizure.

According to the TMZ report, members of Wayne’s team tried to have him discharged from Northwestern Sunday afternoon so he could perform at a Las Vegas show, but doctors advised against the move. Wayne has had seizures while flying in the past, and doctors thought it was too risky for him to fly to the Vegas show.

It was unclear whether he was still at Northwestern on Sunday night, TMZ said.